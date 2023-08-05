Sign up
Previous
Photo 1303
This little gem of a spot was found down a no exit Road so tranquil
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Photo Details
Babs
ace
Looks like a peaceful spot.
August 4th, 2023
Heather
ace
So beautiful! That's a great discovery, Dawn! Fav
August 4th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Mark that for a summer's picnic, Dawn!
August 4th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 4th, 2023
