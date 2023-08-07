Previous
Keruru in our gauva tree with small rain drops by Dawn
Photo 1305

Keruru in our gauva tree with small rain drops

7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
katy ace
beautifully clear shot Dawn love the drops
August 6th, 2023  
