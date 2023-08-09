Previous
Same Keruru as other day keeping a close watch by Dawn
Photo 1307

Same Keruru as other day keeping a close watch

Keruru is NZ Native wood pigeon
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great colour
August 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful colourful bird!
August 9th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 9th, 2023  
