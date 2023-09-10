Sign up
Previous
Photo 1339
The centre of web shows up better in b w
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
6
3
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2352
photos
155
followers
118
following
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1337
368
481
138
1338
369
1339
370
Views
20
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
7th September 2023 8:15am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Renee Salamon
ace
Fantastic detail
September 9th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Terrific shot, Dawn. Favourite
September 9th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous capture and detail.
September 9th, 2023
Heather
ace
A great capture of all the beads of water (dew ?) along the threads of the web! And yes, this looks great in b/w! Fav
September 9th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Well done.
September 9th, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
Beautiful
September 9th, 2023
