The centre of web shows up better in b w by Dawn
Photo 1339

The centre of web shows up better in b w

10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
366% complete

Renee Salamon ace
Fantastic detail
September 9th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Terrific shot, Dawn. Favourite
September 9th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous capture and detail.
September 9th, 2023  
Heather ace
A great capture of all the beads of water (dew ?) along the threads of the web! And yes, this looks great in b/w! Fav
September 9th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Well done.
September 9th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Beautiful
September 9th, 2023  
