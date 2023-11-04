Sign up
Previous
Photo 1394
One of many tree branches on the beach following Lola, I think it looks a little like a praying mantis
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
11
Fav's
3
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
2nd November 2023 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Sculpture in nature. Great shapes.
November 3rd, 2023
katy
ace
FAV I think you are right it does a little bit. I love the silhouettes of the trees in the distance
November 3rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
@wakelys
Thanking you Susan
@grammyn
Thanking you Katy and for fav it’s nice you like them too I the pic was colour but change so as not to have to bigger distraction from the branch
November 3rd, 2023
Beverley
ace
It does… a wonderful pov
November 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Marvelous shot!
November 3rd, 2023
katy
ace
@Dawn
I think you were wise to use B&W It has a bigger impact
November 3rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
@grammyn
Thanks Katy much appreciated
November 3rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
@beverley365
@marlboromaam
Thanking you both on your kind comments
November 3rd, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍😊
November 3rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
@mubbur
Thanks Oli
November 3rd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
It does!
November 3rd, 2023
