Previous
One of many tree branches on the beach following Lola, I think it looks a little like a praying mantis by Dawn
Photo 1394

One of many tree branches on the beach following Lola, I think it looks a little like a praying mantis

4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
381% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Sculpture in nature. Great shapes.
November 3rd, 2023  
katy ace
FAV I think you are right it does a little bit. I love the silhouettes of the trees in the distance
November 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
@wakelys Thanking you Susan

@grammyn Thanking you Katy and for fav it’s nice you like them too I the pic was colour but change so as not to have to bigger distraction from the branch
November 3rd, 2023  
Beverley ace
It does… a wonderful pov
November 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Marvelous shot!
November 3rd, 2023  
katy ace
@Dawn I think you were wise to use B&W It has a bigger impact
November 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
@grammyn Thanks Katy much appreciated
November 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
@beverley365 @marlboromaam
Thanking you both on your kind comments
November 3rd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍😊
November 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
@mubbur Thanks Oli
November 3rd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
It does!
November 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise