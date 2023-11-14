Previous
This is the first time I’ve seen these shells with a slug by Dawn
Photo 1404

This is the first time I’ve seen these shells with a slug

I have no idea of the name of these shells maybe someone on 365 will ?

Thanking you all for your visits kind comments and fav so much appreciated
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
384% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jeremy Cross ace
Beautiful shell
November 13th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Great collage👍😊
November 13th, 2023  
Babs ace
Interesting. I am not very well up on shells but maybe it is a conch.
November 13th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Looks like a small conch shell. Interesting
November 13th, 2023  
katy ace
What a wonderful find to see the animal actually in the shell! This is a terrific collage to show us
November 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super find and collage !
November 13th, 2023  
Heather ace
A great find! Nice shots and presentation too! (Sorry, Dawn, I don't know seashells at all, but I imagine someone on 365 will know. People here amaze me with what they know! :)
November 13th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely close up detail
November 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise