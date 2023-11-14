Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1404
This is the first time I’ve seen these shells with a slug
I have no idea of the name of these shells maybe someone on 365 will ?
Thanking you all for your visits kind comments and fav so much appreciated
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
8
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2467
photos
169
followers
123
following
384% complete
View this month »
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
Latest from all albums
404
405
1402
28
406
1403
407
1404
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
Main
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jeremy Cross
ace
Beautiful shell
November 13th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Great collage👍😊
November 13th, 2023
Babs
ace
Interesting. I am not very well up on shells but maybe it is a conch.
November 13th, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Looks like a small conch shell. Interesting
November 13th, 2023
katy
ace
What a wonderful find to see the animal actually in the shell! This is a terrific collage to show us
November 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super find and collage !
November 13th, 2023
Heather
ace
A great find! Nice shots and presentation too! (Sorry, Dawn, I don't know seashells at all, but I imagine someone on 365 will know. People here amaze me with what they know! :)
November 13th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely close up detail
November 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close