Our day started great but….

Keith was putting out the kite and long line when a really strong gust of wind hit the kite pulling the line ending up with it penetrating his finger ,bait included, we got the bait off also all the line he had cutters so cut the eye plus off tried to remove the rest but was unable hence a trip to Kaitaia Hospital, a nerve block and bingo it was out given a tetanus and Antibiotics is currently got quite a sore hand finger .