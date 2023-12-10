Previous
New season fruit (apples) growing nicely by Dawn
New season fruit (apples) growing nicely

10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Maggiemae
Goodness - they are well ahead for the apple season!
December 10th, 2023  
Dawn
@maggiemae Yes but don’t forget I’m in the far North
December 10th, 2023  
Dorothy
Makes me hungry for apple pie! I haven’t made on this fall.
December 10th, 2023  
katy
They look like they’re going to be delicious. I love the way you have composed this photo. FAV
December 10th, 2023  
