Taken at my nephews holiday home Kouto Rd Opononi by Dawn
Photo 1458

Taken at my nephews holiday home Kouto Rd Opononi

They haven’t long brought it are doing a lot of clean up cutting down trees the property goes to water edge a little belt spot
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Dawn

@Dawn
Diana ace
Stunning capture and scene, such a gorgeous cloudscape too.
January 8th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Lovely looking spot. Lovely photograph too.
January 8th, 2024  
