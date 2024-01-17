Previous
Me para sailing taken when on our honeymoon Bali 1998 by Dawn
Photo 1468

Me para sailing taken when on our honeymoon Bali 1998

Going through photos hadn’t seen these ones for sometime
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Dawn

Suzanne ace
Wow! You were brave!
January 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing capture and scene, you sure are brave! I could never have done that 😁
January 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
January 17th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
What an amazing experience
January 17th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
How cool is that!
January 17th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Fabulous
January 17th, 2024  
