Photo 1468
Me para sailing taken when on our honeymoon Bali 1998
Going through photos hadn’t seen these ones for sometime
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Suzanne
ace
Wow! You were brave!
January 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and scene, you sure are brave! I could never have done that 😁
January 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
January 17th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
What an amazing experience
January 17th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
How cool is that!
January 17th, 2024
Annie D
ace
Fabulous
January 17th, 2024
