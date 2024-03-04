Sign up
Photo 1491
A very early start for us today .
No at Whangarei Hospital to get long awaited knee replacement surgery , this after a long wait a couple of weeks ago when late in day surgery got cancelled
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
Dawn
Views
11
Comments
3
3
Album
Main
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
1st March 2024 7:25am
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wishing you well, with your surgery and healing.
April 3rd, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Good luck Dawn….a big day for you!
April 3rd, 2024
Diane
ace
This is a beautiful photo to start your day! Best of luck on your surgery! I've had both knees replaced and am so glad I did.
April 3rd, 2024
