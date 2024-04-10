Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1500
Time 4.10 am helicopter leaving hospital the ward I’m in is directly 1st ward under the pad so noisey
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2582
photos
165
followers
123
following
410% complete
View this month »
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
1499
1500
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Album
Main
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
10th April 2024 4:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
I thought it was the eclipse. So sorry you are in the hospital. Hope it isn;t too serious.
April 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Not the best healing environment. Hope that you are recovering well.
April 9th, 2024
Beverley
ace
It’s great you can take photos, hope you can get some sleep. You’ll be home very soon.
April 9th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
That’s an odd location. I hope you are healing.
April 9th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
How frustrating for you.
April 9th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Oh dear. I had thought you had returned home so I hope all is well.
April 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close