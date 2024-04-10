Previous
Time 4.10 am helicopter leaving hospital the ward I’m in is directly 1st ward under the pad so noisey by Dawn
Photo 1500

10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Dawn

Dawn
Joan Robillard ace
I thought it was the eclipse. So sorry you are in the hospital. Hope it isn;t too serious.
April 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Not the best healing environment. Hope that you are recovering well.
April 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
It’s great you can take photos, hope you can get some sleep. You’ll be home very soon.
April 9th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
That’s an odd location. I hope you are healing.
April 9th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
How frustrating for you.
April 9th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Oh dear. I had thought you had returned home so I hope all is well.
April 9th, 2024  
