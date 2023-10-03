Sign up
Previous
26 / 365
Spotted this on FB other day lol
Just hope no one gets offended thought it good for a laugh
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
6
1
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2404
photos
161
followers
115
following
7% complete
View this month »
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Latest from all albums
1360
392
1361
482
26
1362
1363
1364
katy
ace
Oh my goodness! Someone needs to go back to school!
October 5th, 2023
Beth
ace
Love it Dawn! 🤣
October 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
Ha ha, brilliant.
October 5th, 2023
Mark Prince
ace
Okay so Auto Spellchecker and lack of listening at school, could produce initial mistake.
But how many stages does it take from inputting info to producing to placing upon the road ??
Our council constantly puts up similar signs warning of future road closures, only the month is wrong and in the past !!!!!
October 5th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Golly. What an unexpected surprise.
October 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
LOL! No one checks their spelling anymore or the autocorrect made a big fat error.
October 5th, 2023
365 Project
close
