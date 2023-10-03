Previous
Spotted this on FB other day lol by Dawn
Spotted this on FB other day lol

Just hope no one gets offended thought it good for a laugh
Dawn

katy ace
Oh my goodness! Someone needs to go back to school!
October 5th, 2023  
Beth ace
Love it Dawn! 🤣
October 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
Ha ha, brilliant.
October 5th, 2023  
Mark Prince ace
Okay so Auto Spellchecker and lack of listening at school, could produce initial mistake.
But how many stages does it take from inputting info to producing to placing upon the road ??
Our council constantly puts up similar signs warning of future road closures, only the month is wrong and in the past !!!!!
October 5th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Golly. What an unexpected surprise.
October 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
LOL! No one checks their spelling anymore or the autocorrect made a big fat error.
October 5th, 2023  
