Photo 292
Kauri snail found only in NZ
11th May 2022
11th May 22
6
1
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2377
photos
161
followers
120
following
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Challenge
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
11th May 2022 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
Kathy
ace
Nice close up
September 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Wonderful macro capture!
September 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
@randystreat
Thanking you Kathy
@marlboromaam
Thanking you Mags
September 22nd, 2023
katy
ace
Incredible detail in this terrific photo
September 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
September 22nd, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Great capture!
September 22nd, 2023
@marlboromaam Thanking you Mags