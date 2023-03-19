Previous
For tag Challenge word light and colours by Dawn
For tag Challenge word light and colours

Taken at The Steam Punk Museum Oamaru
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Dawn

@Dawn
JeannieC57
WOW ! Starred ... I wish I could star this over and over !
March 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@jeanniec57 Thanking you Jeannie and for the fav
March 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
Well done! I love it.
March 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@marlboromaam Thanking you Mags and for fav
March 19th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Don't have a clue how you did this but it's AMAZING!
March 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@bluemoon Thanking you Paula it is a set up at a museum in Oamaru called Steam Punk
March 19th, 2023  
