346 / 365
This oldie is well past it’s used by date but a good photo opportunity
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
7
4
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2244
photos
147
followers
138
following
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
1258
1259
1260
1261
345
1262
346
1263
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
Challenge 1
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Mags
ace
Poor old boat, but it made a great b&w capture.
June 27th, 2023
katy
ace
I really like the comnposition and the choiced of B&W Dawn. It works well for this one FAV
June 27th, 2023
Heather
ace
A really striking image in b&w! Fav
June 27th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Nice to find interesting weathered objects to photograph. Well done.
June 27th, 2023
Babs
ace
It makes a fabulous photo opportunity.
June 27th, 2023
KWind
ace
Great B&W!
June 27th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice find
June 27th, 2023
