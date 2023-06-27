Previous
This oldie is well past it’s used by date but a good photo opportunity by Dawn
346 / 365

27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Mags
Poor old boat, but it made a great b&w capture.
June 27th, 2023  
katy
I really like the comnposition and the choiced of B&W Dawn. It works well for this one FAV
June 27th, 2023  
Heather
A really striking image in b&w! Fav
June 27th, 2023  
Kathy
Nice to find interesting weathered objects to photograph. Well done.
June 27th, 2023  
Babs
It makes a fabulous photo opportunity.
June 27th, 2023  
KWind
Great B&W!
June 27th, 2023  
Danette Thompson
Nice find
June 27th, 2023  
