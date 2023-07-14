Previous
Cone and cobwebs by Dawn
350 / 365

Cone and cobwebs

14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
95% complete

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Doesn't everyone have a dusty old pine cone hanging around their house somewhere?
July 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@randystreat lol not sure about that but we sure do lol
July 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
Nice details! Love the textures.
July 14th, 2023  
Diane ace
Nice details, of cone and cobwebs both!
July 14th, 2023  
