352 / 365
Taken in the waiting room , but I’m sure most folk would not attempt to sit on this chair
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2280
photos
149
followers
144
following
Mags
ace
LOL! But those with no common sense would do it!
July 23rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Funny
July 23rd, 2023
Kathy
ace
Some fool would, so they have to be warned. Lessens the chance the facility will be sued if someone does sit and gets hurt.
July 23rd, 2023
Heather
ace
Ha! Just in case, I guess.
July 23rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So funny, just looking at the missing seat should prevent anybody to use it :-)
July 23rd, 2023
Mark Prince
ace
Elf and hasty rules these days.
No sign, and you are open to a claim !!
But just bloody daft really.
July 24th, 2023
