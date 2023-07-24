Previous
Taken in the waiting room , but I’m sure most folk would not attempt to sit on this chair by Dawn
352 / 365

24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Mags ace
LOL! But those with no common sense would do it!
July 23rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Funny
July 23rd, 2023  
Kathy ace
Some fool would, so they have to be warned. Lessens the chance the facility will be sued if someone does sit and gets hurt.
July 23rd, 2023  
Heather ace
Ha! Just in case, I guess.
July 23rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So funny, just looking at the missing seat should prevent anybody to use it :-)
July 23rd, 2023  
Mark Prince ace
Elf and hasty rules these days.
No sign, and you are open to a claim !!

But just bloody daft really.
July 24th, 2023  
