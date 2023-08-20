Sign up
Previous
357 / 365
Just the two of us
Written by Bill Withers , Ralph MacDonald and
William Slater.
Sung by Grover Washington Jr 1980
It focuses on the relationship between a father and
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggoKnflDvAw
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
13
5
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2312
photos
152
followers
119
following
97% complete
View this month »
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
Latest from all albums
1313
1314
1315
356
1316
1317
1318
357
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
13
Fav's
5
Album
Challenge 1
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
16th August 2023 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
songtitle-99
Beth
ace
Oh my goodness! I love the lighting, composition, shadows,
well-everything! I would frame this in a black or maybe even a sort of
“Drift wood look”FAVORITE.
August 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great song title and capture! Here's the link -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggoKnflDvAw
Perfect for the challenge. Just a suggestion. =)
August 19th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
August 19th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great capture and love the song.
August 19th, 2023
Heather
ace
This is an amazing shot, Dawn! Love the high-key element, the simple composition, the suggestive reflections- this is really a work of art! Great big fav! (and now I can hear the song, too :)
August 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags I listened but how do I attach to photo ?
August 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@eahopp
Thanking you Beth and for suggestions and fav
@dkellogg
Thanking you Bucktree and for fav
@joansmor
Thanking you Joan and for fav
August 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thanking you Heather and for fav
August 20th, 2023
Pat
This is fabulous! Great tune to accompany the image too!
August 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@pattyblue
Thanking you Pat and for fav
August 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Copy the link I posted in comments above in your description.
August 20th, 2023
Brigette
ace
awesome dawn I really like your edit
August 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@brigette
Thanking you Brigette
August 20th, 2023
