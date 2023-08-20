Previous
Just the two of us by Dawn
357 / 365

Just the two of us

Written by Bill Withers , Ralph MacDonald and
William Slater.
Sung by Grover Washington Jr 1980
It focuses on the relationship between a father and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggoKnflDvAw
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
97% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beth ace
Oh my goodness! I love the lighting, composition, shadows,
well-everything! I would frame this in a black or maybe even a sort of
“Drift wood look”FAVORITE.
August 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
Great song title and capture! Here's the link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggoKnflDvAw Perfect for the challenge. Just a suggestion. =)
August 19th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
August 19th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great capture and love the song.
August 19th, 2023  
Heather ace
This is an amazing shot, Dawn! Love the high-key element, the simple composition, the suggestive reflections- this is really a work of art! Great big fav! (and now I can hear the song, too :)
August 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags I listened but how do I attach to photo ?
August 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@eahopp Thanking you Beth and for suggestions and fav

@dkellogg Thanking you Bucktree and for fav

@joansmor Thanking you Joan and for fav
August 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@365projectorgheatherb Thanking you Heather and for fav
August 20th, 2023  
Pat
This is fabulous! Great tune to accompany the image too!
August 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@pattyblue Thanking you Pat and for fav
August 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
@Dawn Copy the link I posted in comments above in your description.
August 20th, 2023  
Brigette ace
awesome dawn I really like your edit
August 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@brigette Thanking you Brigette
August 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise