Both taken same night about 15 mins apart sooc by Dawn
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
99% complete

katy
Beautifully dramatic images Dawn!
September 4th, 2023  
Larry L
Very cool
September 4th, 2023  
Mags
Magical captures!
September 4th, 2023  
Dawn
@grammyn Thanking you Katy

@lsquared Thanking you Larry

@marlboromaam Thanking you Mags
September 4th, 2023  
