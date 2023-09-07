Previous
Sooc NF one of the trees water front Paihia by Dawn
Sooc NF one of the trees water front Paihia

7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Dawn

Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Boxplayer ace
That looks quite old.
September 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beauty, I love all the colourful wispy strands hanging down.
September 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@boxplayer Thanking you Boxplayer yes it is

@ludwigsdiana Thanking you Diana yes it does make it nice
September 7th, 2023  
