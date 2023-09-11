Previous
New buds ,flowers and dew drops on our fruit trees by Dawn
Photo 371

New buds ,flowers and dew drops on our fruit trees

Sooc
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Delightful shot!
September 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@marlboromaam Thanking you Mags
September 11th, 2023  
katy ace
this is so pretty with all the drops on the petals, buds, and the cobwebs
September 11th, 2023  
