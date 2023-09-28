Previous
New growth on one of our citrus trees by Dawn
Photo 389

New growth on one of our citrus trees

28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Dawn

@Dawn
A little more about myself ,I live in a very small rural community in the Far North , North Island NZ. We had our 25th Wedding...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely closeup and bokeh.
September 27th, 2023  
katy ace
How exciting! Beautiful close-up detail. which kind of citrus is it?
September 27th, 2023  
Heather ace
A great macro, Dawn! Lovely light and colours! And new growth is such a cheering sign!
September 27th, 2023  
