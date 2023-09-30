Sign up
Previous
Photo 391
A stand of Eucalyptus trees , taken while driving
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Dawn
@Dawn
Photo Details
E-M10 Mark III
3rd September 2023 9:56am
nf-sooc-2023
Heather
So many and so tall! I've never seen these before.
September 29th, 2023
katy
Much taller than I thought they would be. Terrific drive-by shot. Was it raining?
September 29th, 2023
Dawn
@365projectorgheatherb
Thanking you Heather
@grammyn
Thanking you Katy and yes it was
September 29th, 2023
