Photo 393
Insight into my home and area
A very small country farming area with A dairy , cafe butcher
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
4
0
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Tags
mfpiac-125
katy
ace
I love this view of your home. It is so interesting to me to see your part of the world.
October 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very nice collage!
October 14th, 2023
Jerzy
I bet the favourite stop in town for the dogs is the butcher shop. A nice country feel to this.
October 14th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@grammyn
Thanking you Katy yes it’s always nice to see other parts of our world
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags
@jerzyfotos
Thanking you Jerzy yes indeed it is lol
October 14th, 2023
365 Project
close
