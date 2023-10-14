Previous
Insight into my home and area by Dawn
Insight into my home and area

A very small country farming area with A dairy , cafe butcher
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Dawn

katy
I love this view of your home. It is so interesting to me to see your part of the world.
October 14th, 2023  
Mags
Very nice collage!
October 14th, 2023  
Jerzy
I bet the favourite stop in town for the dogs is the butcher shop. A nice country feel to this.
October 14th, 2023  
Dawn
@grammyn Thanking you Katy yes it’s always nice to see other parts of our world

@marlboromaam Thanks Mags

@jerzyfotos Thanking you Jerzy yes indeed it is lol
October 14th, 2023  
