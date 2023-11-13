Sign up
Photo 406
My mum 95 enjoying the view at Tokerau
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Dawn
ace
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
Challenge
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
11th November 2023 1:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
phone-vember
Christine Sztukowski
ace
How nice
November 12th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful view for your Mum
November 12th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
She has a lovely view!
November 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Good for your mum enjoying the view.
November 12th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful memory shot!
November 12th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
That is a very nice view too. She must be quite contented with that. I love your Norfolk pines I think you call them.
November 12th, 2023
