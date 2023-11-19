Previous
Mintee came back following a walk this morning with a fish hook in her mouth very fortunately for all the barb didn’t penetrate her top lip , the trace and hooks had been washed up last night it was a very wet and windy night by Dawn
Photo 412

Mintee came back following a walk this morning with a fish hook in her mouth very fortunately for all the barb didn’t penetrate her top lip , the trace and hooks had been washed up last night it was a very wet and windy night

19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! I'm glad she's okay.
November 18th, 2023  
katy ace
Glad everything turned out OK. she looks so cute in this photo
November 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Poor Mintee. She looks lovely.
November 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags yes as are we

@grammyn Thanks Katy absolutely lucky could’ve been a vet visit costing an arm and a leg lol

@wakelys Thanks Susan she is a lovely girl
November 18th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Oh wow poor Minty…is that it we can see on the right side such dangerous things for all animals of every type. Fish included!!
November 18th, 2023  
katy ace
@Dawn I know you were glad you didin't have to do THAT
November 18th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww poor Mintee, glad she’s ok.
November 18th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Glad Mintee ok.
November 18th, 2023  
Gillian Brown
Cute. Hope she’s ok
November 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@grammyn lol yes me too ! Just pleased no harm to her

@carole_sandford Thanking you Carole

@ziggy77 Thanking you Jo

@gillian1912 Thanking you Gillian yes she is just fine
November 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise