Previous
Photo 412
Mintee came back following a walk this morning with a fish hook in her mouth very fortunately for all the barb didn’t penetrate her top lip , the trace and hooks had been washed up last night it was a very wet and windy night
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Tags
phone-vember
Mags
ace
Aww! I'm glad she's okay.
November 18th, 2023
katy
ace
Glad everything turned out OK. she looks so cute in this photo
November 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Poor Mintee. She looks lovely.
November 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags yes as are we
@grammyn
Thanks Katy absolutely lucky could’ve been a vet visit costing an arm and a leg lol
@wakelys
Thanks Susan she is a lovely girl
November 18th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Oh wow poor Minty…is that it we can see on the right side such dangerous things for all animals of every type. Fish included!!
November 18th, 2023
katy
ace
@Dawn
I know you were glad you didin't have to do THAT
November 18th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww poor Mintee, glad she’s ok.
November 18th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Glad Mintee ok.
November 18th, 2023
Gillian Brown
Cute. Hope she’s ok
November 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@grammyn
lol yes me too ! Just pleased no harm to her
@carole_sandford
Thanking you Carole
@ziggy77
Thanking you Jo
@gillian1912
Thanking you Gillian yes she is just fine
November 18th, 2023
