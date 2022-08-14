Previous
Day at the lake by Scrivna
Photo 1711

Day at the lake

Rachael has been away this weekend so I took myself to the park and chilled out today, listened to some music and read a book.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Ross Scrivener

