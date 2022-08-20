Sign up
Photo 1712
Hike with reservoir views
The weather was a bit cooler today so we went out for a hike. It’s a little smokey from some local wildfires.
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
1
0
Ross Scrivener
ace
@Scrivna
Founder of 365project
1743
photos
43
followers
48
following
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
Annie D
ace
Such a beautiful scene :)
August 21st, 2022
