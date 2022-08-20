Previous
Hike with reservoir views by Scrivna
Photo 1712

Hike with reservoir views

The weather was a bit cooler today so we went out for a hike. It’s a little smokey from some local wildfires.
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Ross Scrivener

Annie D ace
Such a beautiful scene :)
August 21st, 2022  
