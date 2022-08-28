Sign up
Photo 1713
A Sunday Selfie
I’ll be honest I was a little grouchy this morning, do you ever get that at the weekend? You don’t have to go to work so you should be enjoying yourself yet you’re just being a grumpy old man?
Anyway Rachael didn’t let me get away with that for long, we ended up taking a hike along the lake and making the most of a sunny and somewhat relatively cooler day.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
Ross Scrivener
@Scrivna
Founder of 365project
Walks @ 7
ace
Such a friendly capture
August 29th, 2022
Annie D
ace
Lovely spot and company to wash away the grumps 😊
August 29th, 2022
