A Sunday Selfie by Scrivna
A Sunday Selfie

I’ll be honest I was a little grouchy this morning, do you ever get that at the weekend? You don’t have to go to work so you should be enjoying yourself yet you’re just being a grumpy old man?

Anyway Rachael didn’t let me get away with that for long, we ended up taking a hike along the lake and making the most of a sunny and somewhat relatively cooler day.
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Ross Scrivener

Walks @ 7 ace
Such a friendly capture
August 29th, 2022  
Annie D ace
Lovely spot and company to wash away the grumps 😊
August 29th, 2022  
