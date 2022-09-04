Sign up
Photo 1714
Reflections
Rach and I went away for the weekend on a road trip through the local mountains. We stayed a night in Nakusp which is really in the middle of nowhere and stopped at this lake to check out the amazing reflections.
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
Ross Scrivener
ace
@Scrivna
Founder of 365project
J A Byrdlip
ace
That would look good large and on a wall.
September 9th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a great capture of this amazing setting! Such beautiful reflections that look like a mirrored image. The light is fabulous too.
September 9th, 2022
