Reflections by Scrivna
Photo 1714

Reflections

Rach and I went away for the weekend on a road trip through the local mountains. We stayed a night in Nakusp which is really in the middle of nowhere and stopped at this lake to check out the amazing reflections.
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Ross Scrivener

J A Byrdlip ace
That would look good large and on a wall.
September 9th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a great capture of this amazing setting! Such beautiful reflections that look like a mirrored image. The light is fabulous too.
September 9th, 2022  
