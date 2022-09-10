Sign up
Photo 1716
More hiking, more scenic shots of the lake
This is a shot from West Kelowna Rose Valley area looking over the lake towards Kelowna.
The hike was harder than we expected today but this unexpectedly good viewpoint was worth the effort
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
Ross Scrivener
ace
@Scrivna
Founder of 365project
1747
photos
45
followers
49
following
470% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
10th September 2022 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
