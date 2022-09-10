Previous
More hiking, more scenic shots of the lake by Scrivna
Photo 1716

More hiking, more scenic shots of the lake

This is a shot from West Kelowna Rose Valley area looking over the lake towards Kelowna.
The hike was harder than we expected today but this unexpectedly good viewpoint was worth the effort
Ross Scrivener

@Scrivna
Founder of 365project
