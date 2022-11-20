Previous
It’s cold out by Scrivna
Photo 1719

It’s cold out

But great to be outdoors and enjoying the blue skies by the lake.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Ross Scrivener

@Scrivna
Founder of 365project
Diana ace
What a wonderful shot of the two of you! Fabulous to see you pop in occasionally whilst enjoying the outdoors.
November 21st, 2022  
