Up with the Birds...

...with my first cup of coffee in hand, I love to stand in the doorway and watch the birds in the yard. Many are not as elegantly colorful as most I see in your photos, but they're plentiful, and not shy! The ducks pop out of the pool and wait by a food dish for breakfast, and when they're finished, the smaller birds swoop in. I toss peanuts on the lawn for the crows and laugh as they jostle with the squirrels for first dibs! All the while, I can't help but call a play-by-play to Ken as to who is doing what!



I'm not altogether sure he's actually listening to me, but it's fun to start the day in that way!