Previous
Next
Up with the Birds... by Weezilou
Photo 1900

Up with the Birds...

...with my first cup of coffee in hand, I love to stand in the doorway and watch the birds in the yard. Many are not as elegantly colorful as most I see in your photos, but they're plentiful, and not shy! The ducks pop out of the pool and wait by a food dish for breakfast, and when they're finished, the smaller birds swoop in. I toss peanuts on the lawn for the crows and laugh as they jostle with the squirrels for first dibs! All the while, I can't help but call a play-by-play to Ken as to who is doing what!

I'm not altogether sure he's actually listening to me, but it's fun to start the day in that way!
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
520% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Taffy ace
I just love your processing! What a great way to convey the range of what you see.
February 15th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Wonderful processing, like a card, to be printed and showcased!
February 15th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful image - fabulous processing! I can visualise you standing at the doorway telling Ken what’s happening! I am sure he listens to every word you say! Lol!
February 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise