Let's Hear it For All the Moms Who Were Celebrated Today!!

While I've learned that not everyone rolls out the red carpet for mom on this same weekend, I hope that if this was your special day, you were lavished with love! I received phone calls, loving words and beautiful flowers, and Ken, whom I can count on any day, even upped it a notch, making sure I wanted for nothing, We ate an early dinner as we knew it would be fancier than usual...grilled steak, green beans, popovers and a Mimosa (well, two...) Last night he'd made a chocolate cheesecake for our dessert...like a slice of Truffle!

When he and I were dating, I watched how thoughtful he was with his own Mom and sister, but also playful and teasing. When I saw how he treated the women in his life, I hoped he'd want me to be one of them!

Photo taken 20 Feb 2020 while our daughter and grandkids were visiting from the east coast
MD here yesterday Louise, but no visiting allowed, something which upset lots of people. Didn't worry us, our kids all live too far away to visit anyway.
May 11th, 2020  
@golftragic Yep...us, too...which is why we had such nice chatty phone calls! Visiting will return when the time is right...I'm in no hurry to rush it!
May 11th, 2020  
@Weezilou Yep, same here too. They all rang their respective mothers for long chats.
May 11th, 2020  
Lovely butterfly Louise! Happy Mother’s Day!
May 11th, 2020  
