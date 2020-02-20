Let's Hear it For All the Moms Who Were Celebrated Today!!

While I've learned that not everyone rolls out the red carpet for mom on this same weekend, I hope that if this was your special day, you were lavished with love! I received phone calls, loving words and beautiful flowers, and Ken, whom I can count on any day, even upped it a notch, making sure I wanted for nothing, We ate an early dinner as we knew it would be fancier than usual...grilled steak, green beans, popovers and a Mimosa (well, two...) Last night he'd made a chocolate cheesecake for our dessert...like a slice of Truffle!



When he and I were dating, I watched how thoughtful he was with his own Mom and sister, but also playful and teasing. When I saw how he treated the women in his life, I hoped he'd want me to be one of them!



Photo taken 20 Feb 2020 while our daughter and grandkids were visiting from the east coast