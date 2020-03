Heeding Current Advice

Still playing, this time with a travel poster motif. I decided to give it a try when the designer wanted my feedback. The directions were less-than-clear, and it didn't seem all that intuitive, but after about 5 hours of trying, I came away with a couple attempts. I do see cute possibilities in it, and instead of going with obvious holiday locations, I played it for laughs in the back yard!



This IS where I'll be until given the all clear in the outside world!