Thumbelina

There isn't a time I go out into the yard that the hummers aren't flying above and watching us. They're around so much, I never feel rushed to get their pictures; today I stood in the back door where I could catch one of them at the feeder. It didn't take but a minute, and I have plenty for a project. As I checked this first one in Lightroom, I thought, "good enough"... Next time I'll see if I can't get a photo of the male with his bright red throat!



Stay safe while remaining sane! We have our photography!