Thumbelina by Weezilou
Photo 1917

Thumbelina

There isn't a time I go out into the yard that the hummers aren't flying above and watching us. They're around so much, I never feel rushed to get their pictures; today I stood in the back door where I could catch one of them at the feeder. It didn't take but a minute, and I have plenty for a project. As I checked this first one in Lightroom, I thought, "good enough"... Next time I'll see if I can't get a photo of the male with his bright red throat!

Stay safe while remaining sane! We have our photography!
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Louise & Ken

Mallory
Wow, a fantastic capture!
March 21st, 2020  
Danette Thompson
What a magical shot. It instills peace amongst this chaos.
March 21st, 2020  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful!
March 21st, 2020  
Lou Ann
I love this. She’s perfect!
March 21st, 2020  
CoroJo
Oh this is just wonderful!!
March 21st, 2020  
Leslie
waiting on our hummers, it shouldn't be long ...very pretty feeder
March 21st, 2020  
