Previous
Next
"Feline Paralysis" by Weezilou
Photo 1921

"Feline Paralysis"

...The inability to move because there's a cat on your lap...

Ken keeps trying to set him in another chair, but within a minute he's back. He ♥LOVES♥ Ken...
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
526% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise