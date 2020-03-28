Sign up
Photo 1921
"Feline Paralysis"
...The inability to move because there's a cat on your lap...
Ken keeps trying to set him in another chair, but within a minute he's back. He ♥LOVES♥ Ken...
28th March 2020
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
526% complete
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
cat
ken
tigger
covid-19 days
