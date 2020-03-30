Puddleby-on-the-Marsh

First, let's set aside the fact that I followed no "Rules of Good Photography" in taking and posting this picture! I won't even delve into my excuses! However, there's a funny story to share...



The raccoons (singly or in groups) visit our yard nightly, and I enjoy them immensely! Last night, as I went to the computer after dinner, I looked up at 9:30 and realized I hadn't set any food out for them. Thinking they may have been discouraged and moved on, at the back door, there on the mat, curled up and waiting, was the furball! Ken and I were laughing hysterically..."You have a pet raccoon!" I fed him and watched him awhile, drifting between my project and looking to see if he'd left. I found him wading in the water along the dam at about the time a duck flew in. The duck probably wished to get to his pan of food, but was not at all agitated...it was just difficult to get the two of them in near proximity, and I finally sighed, "This will do!"



This is the last photo I took, but Ken was up around 2 AM and said the raccoon was lying on the doormat again! By morning he was gone... He'll return, of course, but perhaps tomorrow I'll post a picture of a flower!