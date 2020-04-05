"There'll Be a Change..."

Weather's only one of the changes around here... Between small squalls I tried for some macro images, this being such a good time to practice skills whenever possible.



This finally is a bloom with a nice stalk that didn't have another bud rising. Ahhh, the joy of that beautiful fragrance when it wafts past me as I sit here typing!



I rather love that there's time to appreciate small pleasures. Maybe I understated it... This is a grand pleasure, and I haven't sat still long enough to enjoy it!