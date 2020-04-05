Sign up
"There'll Be a Change..."
Weather's only one of the changes around here... Between small squalls I tried for some macro images, this being such a good time to practice skills whenever possible.
This finally is a bloom with a nice stalk that didn't have another bud rising. Ahhh, the joy of that beautiful fragrance when it wafts past me as I sit here typing!
I rather love that there's time to appreciate small pleasures. Maybe I understated it... This is a grand pleasure, and I haven't sat still long enough to enjoy it!
5th April 2020
Louise & Ken
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Tags
weather
beauty
macro
iris
raindrops
fragrance
Lisa Poland
Gorgeous shot. I love irises. Ours are budding, but not blooming yet.
April 5th, 2020
Myrna O'Hara
Lovely
April 5th, 2020
