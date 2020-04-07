View from Inside Our Cage

From where we sit in our enclosure, we watch the passersby look in and watch us, perhaps wondering what we're thinking as we sit here day to day. Do they have an enrichment program to keep their brains active? Are they getting enough exercise where they're sequestered? They keep a pet for companionship; those different species seem to get along. Surely he's heard tell of a gorilla and cheetahs keeping pets.



He sits and watches a long while before moving along. He'll have interesting stories to share with the family about his visit to the zoo.