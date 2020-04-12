Easter morning Brunch for Two

(Catching up with recent photos...had a small "whoopsie" on the 13th... )



Easter Eve I made Hot Cross buns for the neighbors and some for Ken and me to have with breakfast... Avocados from our tree and mimosas with fresh-squeezed orange juice from our trees... We're blessed and appreciative... I hope your Easter was a nice one as well. Our attitudes can change everything...