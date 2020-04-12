Easter morning Brunch for Two

(Catching up with recent photos...had a small "whoopsie" on the 13th... )
Easter Eve I made Hot Cross buns for the neighbors and some for Ken and me to have with breakfast... Avocados from our tree and mimosas with fresh-squeezed orange juice from our trees... We're blessed and appreciative... I hope your Easter was a nice one as well. Our attitudes can change everything...
@louannwarren Do you mean I could sell yeast on the black market?! I have a pound that I opened to use for the rolls... It's expired by 18 mo, but I proofed it and it works perfectly. And when Costo co couldn't deliver a 25# bag of flour, but offered 50, we said, Why not?! ...the latter cost only as much as I paid for a 10# bag on sale a couple years ago in NS! Crazy calculations for crazy times! ...I'll see if I can't help you out...