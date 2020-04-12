Previous
Easter morning Brunch for Two by Weezilou
Easter morning Brunch for Two

Easter Eve I made Hot Cross buns for the neighbors and some for Ken and me to have with breakfast... Avocados from our tree and mimosas with fresh-squeezed orange juice from our trees... We're blessed and appreciative... I hope your Easter was a nice one as well. Our attitudes can change everything...
Louise & Ken

Louise & Ken
Lou Ann ace
Your brunch looks perfect! Love your hot cross buns too. There is not a teaspoon of yeast in Texas. I am on King Arthur’s waiting list for a pound of yeast. Hope to get it this year. 🤣
April 15th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Looks yummy.............how nice to have an avocado tree in your yard!
April 15th, 2020  
Louise & Ken ace
@radiogirl The avocado and citrus trees are decidedly a perk for putting up with Orange County traffic grids on a more typical day!

@louannwarren Do you mean I could sell yeast on the black market?! I have a pound that I opened to use for the rolls... It's expired by 18 mo, but I proofed it and it works perfectly. And when Costo co couldn't deliver a 25# bag of flour, but offered 50, we said, Why not?! ...the latter cost only as much as I paid for a 10# bag on sale a couple years ago in NS! Crazy calculations for crazy times! ...I'll see if I can't help you out...
April 15th, 2020  
