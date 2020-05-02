Freaky Friday

Given that yesterday turned a bit chaotic down on our cul de sac, I'm running in late with my Flamingo to wish Ron "Welcome" back to the community as he heals from surgery.



I'll let my mind linger on the calmness in my image as I tell you at 6:30 a sheriffs helicopter came low overhead and sirens were wailing... The "perp" ended up in the driveway across the street, jumped the wall into the next complex and we had "a very large" police presence, 6 police cars and an unmarked car plus more on the other side of the wall. They caught the heavily tattooed guy, and within a half hour, a truck was loading the stolen car.



My neighbor across the street joked that she wondered what it was going to take to get me to come out of the house! For a few minutes longer we had a little neighborhood gathering with excited conversation before returning to our own lockdowns... And we wonder how long they held the thief before returning him to the street "so he won't get sick in jail..."



What's wrong with this picture (and I don't mean the flamingo!)