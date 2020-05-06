Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1955
Colo(u)r Cravings
I so seldom use B&W, but the coloration wasn't coming together as I wished, so B&W looked better to me. Since posting, I added a filter, and now I like this enough to share it.
For those of you who asked...
Photo taken 6 March 2017
6th May 2020
6th May 20
1
2
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
2962
photos
123
followers
132
following
535% complete
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P610
Taken
6th March 2017 4:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
parrot
,
textures
,
macaw
,
red macaw
gloria jones
ace
Love this colorful image with such wonderful feather details
May 6th, 2020
