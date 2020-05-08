Night School...

Hard as I try to make the most of my day, I can get distracted every which way. It's not until after dinner that I settle down at the computer to work on the texture class I'm taking. This began as a much larger image with the branch and flowers, but Matt's suggestion is to come back to crop tighter. I certainly have all the time in the world to try it a dozen different ways!



Remember when it was a novelty to stay home and relax on the weekend?



Photo from 7 April 2019