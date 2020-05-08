Previous
Next
Night School... by Weezilou
Photo 1957

Night School...

Hard as I try to make the most of my day, I can get distracted every which way. It's not until after dinner that I settle down at the computer to work on the texture class I'm taking. This began as a much larger image with the branch and flowers, but Matt's suggestion is to come back to crop tighter. I certainly have all the time in the world to try it a dozen different ways!

Remember when it was a novelty to stay home and relax on the weekend?

Photo from 7 April 2019
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
536% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Wow, this is a beauty, with tack sharp focusing.
BTW, I wouldn't go to a dr's office at the moment either!
May 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise