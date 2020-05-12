Previous
Lioness, Part II by Weezilou
Photo 1960

Lioness, Part II

"I Am Woman, Hear me Roar"
"Can You Hear Me Now"
"The Scream"

Having already run this lion through here, I appreciated that you have it high marks and would have left it at that. However, on Matt's "Wildlife Texture" site, he pointed out that the lion didn't seem grounded, and to crop it further. I agreed fully, but wanted to redo the background as well, and I think this time it's far more successful. @JanePittenger made some of the same suggestions on the original lion, so I thought I'd bring it through here another time. One thing I'm learning again and again in this course is to do all this lovely texturing...and then crop most of it away, leaving your primary subject. I think Matt's on to something, and I can see why it works!
Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Fabulous capture. It looks like a painting
May 12th, 2020  
