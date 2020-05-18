Previous
Optical Illusion ! by Weezilou
Photo 1965

Optical Illusion !

Last night, as we were eating the last of a strawberry pie a neighbor brought us on Thursday, we got a text from our nextdoor neighbor that she had something for us. Still warm from her oven, she delivered this fresh-baked Lemon Custard Pie!

I immediately wrote her a thank you note with this photo of fruit from a tree in their front yard. (No, I don't know the name, but it was apple/pear like) I always save photos of written correspondence so I have a record, like email, but I was amazed at what I saw when I looked at the picture!

I've just had a slice of pie and coffee for lunch, and, Yes!, Kristen can cook! Delicious!
Louise & Ken

