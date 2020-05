Home Schooling

I spent the evening working on another of the steps in Matt's Texture class. Since I used his photo and background texture at the outset, I won't claim it as my own, but I'd like to think you'd be surprised at how far this came from the original! It's loaded with so many good ideas, I want to try again with an image of my own. There's also so much to remember, it's going to take repeated practice, but I really enjoy these! Thanks for all the comments on my past efforts!