The Assessment ...

...try try again... Still working on the "Elephant technique" with an image of my own. I must say I love finding zoo photos I may not have used in the past and I can give them a new working over.



An unsettling zoo memory as I was trying to get a good photo of the gorilla was the day he was seemingly trying to avoid my lens. My cat does that, so I was missing what he was communicating. With just Ken, me and our grandson watching, the gorilla suddenly flung his whole body at the glass, slamming his fists! I'm a slow learner, but that was communication I could read! I tried so hard to communicate back, "I'm so Sorry!" as we backed away and left. You don't want to inadvertently annoy a Gorilla!





Photo 13 December 2016