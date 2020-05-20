Previous
The Assessment ... by Weezilou
Photo 1967

The Assessment ...

...try try again... Still working on the "Elephant technique" with an image of my own. I must say I love finding zoo photos I may not have used in the past and I can give them a new working over.

An unsettling zoo memory as I was trying to get a good photo of the gorilla was the day he was seemingly trying to avoid my lens. My cat does that, so I was missing what he was communicating. With just Ken, me and our grandson watching, the gorilla suddenly flung his whole body at the glass, slamming his fists! I'm a slow learner, but that was communication I could read! I tried so hard to communicate back, "I'm so Sorry!" as we backed away and left. You don't want to inadvertently annoy a Gorilla!


Louise & Ken

