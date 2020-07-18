"...She seems to be Happy & Free from Care..."

I've been away because I couldn't contribute without commenting on the state of our country and I can't comment without going off the rails. I thought of that lovely old song, and how I feel in confinement. All my needs are met under my roof, I'm well, and I find many ways to occupy my time. I miss hugging friends and going about a normal routine, but "I'm warned to wear a mask and social distance". In some dystopian world, life-of-the-lowest order is going on "out there" and I, personally am horrified and broken-hearted that my beautiful country is being torn to shreds. I hope I haven't offended anyone...I wouldn't want to be taken for one of them.