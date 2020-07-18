Previous
Next
"...She seems to be Happy & Free from Care..." by Weezilou
Photo 1972

"...She seems to be Happy & Free from Care..."

I've been away because I couldn't contribute without commenting on the state of our country and I can't comment without going off the rails. I thought of that lovely old song, and how I feel in confinement. All my needs are met under my roof, I'm well, and I find many ways to occupy my time. I miss hugging friends and going about a normal routine, but "I'm warned to wear a mask and social distance". In some dystopian world, life-of-the-lowest order is going on "out there" and I, personally am horrified and broken-hearted that my beautiful country is being torn to shreds. I hope I haven't offended anyone...I wouldn't want to be taken for one of them.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
540% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Marnie ace
Oh Louise, how heart-breaking it must be for you. Your image is powerful.
July 19th, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
A wonderful way to illustrate the current situation. I think many of us are feeling just like you are. In South Africa it's law to wear at least a cloth mask when away from your home. There is a ban on the sale of alcohol and tabacco products. Plus many other rules that need to be abided by. Thankfully both my husband and I work from home so it's much easier to socially distance oneself. One could go on and on about the regulations but sadly all it does is create negativity in your own head. Take care and stay safe Louise
July 19th, 2020  
Diana ace
A powerful image and narrative. I feel for you as I am in the same boat. Just wishing that we all stay safe and this nightmare ends rather sooner than later.
July 19th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
just stay safe Louise, and Ken too - the world has totally 💔
July 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise